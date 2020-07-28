Guest Column: U.S. bungled virus testing; what about vaccine distribution?

So far, the federal government has failed to take the lead in directing and coordinating the COVID-19 response, frequently abdicating its responsibilities to state and local officials. States and municipalities have often been left on their own to procure the medicines, ventilators, personal protective equipment, and personnel they need to combat the virus. At times, they have been forced to compete with one another. When the federal government has stepped in, its allocation of ventilators and remdesivir, an experimental treatment for COVID-19, has at times appeared to be politically influenced.

Given this record, should we have confidence that vaccine production and immunization of the entire population will go any better?

No matter how many vaccines reach the finish line, there will be challenges in large-scale production, coordination of global supply chains, cold storage and distribution. These problems will very likely lead to initial production shortages. Whether these become long-term deficiencies will be a function of preparedness and coordination.

In other words, it is the political and production constraints that threaten the capacity of a future vaccine to quell the virus, regardless of how effective the vaccine itself may be. A project of this scale simply cannot be achieved without a national strategy.