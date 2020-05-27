Guest Column: Twitter’s refusal to delete Trump’s tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful

Remarkably — and yet not surprisingly — Twitter on Tuesday declined the request.

“We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly.”

That statement is pathetic. I’m a longstanding Twitter user — having joined the service in March 2007 — and I understand that, like any giant social media platform, Twitter can be used for both good and ill. I know that Twitter has struggled with how to handle extraordinary cases like that of Trump, who regularly uses the platform to issue false, misleading, deceitful and even hateful information. I also know that Twitter has taken steps toward better labeling of false and harmful content.

Last year, Twitter said it would flag tweets by politicians who violate its rules, but as of this writing, it has yet to do so for Trump’s false statements about Klausitis. In March, it deleted posts by Presidents Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil about unproven coronavirus cures.