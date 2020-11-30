Guest Column: Trump's non-concession, in literary terms

And yet, the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history," according to a bipartisan team of election officials. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take office in less than two months. A Cabinet of seasoned professionals is forming. The next administration is already setting in motion plans to address four emergencies: the pandemic, the ailing economy, racial injustice and the climate crisis. They need what the American people need: discipline, not dread.

Instead of focusing on our fears about what else Trump and his saber-rattling supporters can do, we should attend to what we know we must do, especially to mitigate the pandemic.

The joke proposal to cancel Thanksgiving has some truth to it. In the face of the winter COVID-19 surge, with thousands testing positive daily and hospitals facing dire staff shortages, Andy Slavitt, who oversaw Medicare and Medicaid under the Obama administration, has urged us to find in ourselves a spirit of wartime sacrifice, however alien it may seem, as we wait for vaccines to come on line.

This holiday season stay distant, stay masked. Stay home.

As for Trump, for once, feel free to start ignoring him. Here's another literary reference: Trump as Ozymandias, the central figure in an 1818 English sonnet by Percy Bysshe Shelley.