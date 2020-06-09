Guest Column: Trump's cries of ‘antifa’ just an excuse to tear gas enemies

Nixon factotum John Ehrlichman spelled out his boss’ version of this strategy in 1994, in an interview in Harper’s magazine.

“The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White House after that, had two enemies: the antiwar left and black people,” Ehrlichman said.

“We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or (be) black but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities.

“Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.”

Trumpworld is now lying about antifa. The president first tried to ignore hundreds of thousands of protesters in the streets this week, and now he wants to portray civil disobedience as so menacing it needs to be crushed by soldiers.

But what worked for Nixon may not work for Trump, whose disapproval ratings have soared during his wretched mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis and now these protests.