Guest Column: Trump shows vividly he is a thug

The whole conversation was much more mob boss than Trump’s other “perfect phone call” made 18 months ago to newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asking for a “favor” — revealed to be investigating the Bidens (the quo) in exchange for a meeting at the White House and resumption of U.S. military aid (the quid).

But instead of dangling a carrot this time, the president went for the stick, claiming Raffensperger could somehow be prosecuted for failing to fix the election. “That’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense,” he warned. “And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer.”

Trump is no Don Corleone, however, because Raffensperger found the offer made to be one he could refuse — repeatedly.

“We don’t agree that you have won,” the Georgia Republican told the president, politely but firmly dismissing Trump’s conspiracy theories and standing by his state’s election results, which have been checked and verified.

“Mr. President,” he said, “the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong.”

That was some long-overdue truth spoken to power, right there. Unfortunately, Trump has never been one to care much about the accuracy of his information. Reality is what he says it is.