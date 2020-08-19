Guest Column: Trump doesn’t understand Susan B. Anthony’s fight, which is why he pardoned her

Much to her annoyance, her lawyer posted bail on her own behalf because “I could not see a lady I respected put in jail,” an act of chauvinism that killed her legal strategy (no need for a habeas petition if Anthony wasn’t denied her freedom).

The ensuing two-day trial was a sham — the judge, future Supreme Court Justice Ward Hunt, pulled his written decision out moments after the lawyers finished their closing arguments, ignored the presence of the jury of 12 men and directed that a verdict of guilty be entered. The next day, Hunt rejected an appeal for a new trial and fined Anthony $100 and the cost of the prosecution.

Anthony, to no one’s surprise, refused to pay the fine in one of the most famous speeches in the suffrage movement.

“I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty,” Anthony concluded. “All the stock in trade I possess is a $10,000 debt, incurred by publishing my paper — the Revolution — four years ago, the sole object of which was to educate all women to do precisely as I have done, rebel against your man-made, unjust, unconstitutional forms of law, that tax, fine, imprison and hang women, while they deny them the right of representation in the government.