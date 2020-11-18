Guest Column: Transfer of presidential power: a long, messy affair

Eisenhower politely declined and went on to serve as chief of staff of the Army, supreme allied commander in Europe and president of Columbia University, during which time he and Grandpa got along just fine. But when Ike decided to run for president in 1952, things took a downward turn.

My wife, Polly, and I are friends with two of President Eisenhower's granddaughters, Susan and Mary Jean, so I'm careful about how I one-sidedly describe the rift that developed between our forebears. Suffice to say that by the 1953 inauguration, they had exchanged barbs and insults, although politely by today's standards, and were no more than civil when forced to appear together in public. On the ride from the White House to the Capitol, they barely spoke.

Yet the transition was, as Grandpa said, a most orderly turnover, thereby ensuring continuity and solidarity of purpose. In the telegram to Eisenhower inviting him and his Cabinet to the White House, Grandpa wrote:

"I know you will agree with me that there ought to be an orderly transfer of the business of the executive branch of the government to the new administration, particularly in view of the international dangers and problems that confront the country and the whole free world. I invite you, therefore, to meet with me in the White House at your earliest convenience to discuss the problem of this transition, so that it may be clear to all the world that this nation is united in its struggle for freedom and peace."

Clifton Truman Daniel is honorary chairman of the Truman Library Institute and secretary of the Truman Scholarship Foundation. He currently portrays his grandfather onstage in the one-man show, "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0