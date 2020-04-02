Guest Column: To don the mask or not? Still a question?

The reversal may seem puzzling. At some level, we all probably understood that having a barrier between our germy hands and our vulnerable faces was a good idea during an outbreak, no matter what the official recommendation was. But it’s another example of how the understanding of this new disease, and how to fight it, is still evolving.

Back when there were just a handful of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., it seemed appropriate to urge people to leave the masks for health care workers who really needed them. But we now have more evidence suggesting that people can spread COVID-19 before they know they are infected and need to isolate themselves. Also, since there’s no shortage of do-it-yourself face mask tutorials online, regular people can cover their faces without depriving a doctor or nurse of much-need infection protection.

Still, of all the things that government has asked us to do — not shake hands, stay at home, keep 6 feet away from other people — wearing face protection outside is perhaps the most culturally alien to Americans. We just don’t do that unless we are robbing a bank or the temperature has dropped below zero.

But there are signs that all these steps, as uncomfortable as they may be, are working to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in Washington state and California. If covering up my face in public will help to flatten the COVID-19 curve even further, then I’ll be wearing my mask on the next trip to the grocery store as well.

Mariel Garza is a member of the Los Angeles Times editorial board.