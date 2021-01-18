Guest Column: To begin de-Trumpification, start with elite institutions

To be sure, a few appointees, like cybersecurity expert Christopher Krebs and Russia expert Fiona Hill, maintained their independence and spoke truth to power inside and out of government. People like them should be encouraged and commended.

But what about all the others? How do we, as a society, hold them accountable?

First, elite institutions should set high standards for inviting top Trump appointees. They should identify criteria and be able to explain their decisions, mindful of the risk of normalizing the Trump years. The default should be skepticism about the value these people bring to any mainstream institution. Law firms, for example, should scrutinize Trump lawyers carefully as they return to private practice, and corporate boards should just say no.

Elite institutions often aim toward superficial ideological balance, a progressive here to balance the conservative there. This isn't that. Republicans need not fear ideological purity tests or constraints on free expression. This is simply recognizing the extreme deviance of the Trump administration and asserting a baseline of respect for rule of law. In some cases, institutions are already doing this: Simon & Schuster said it would cancel the publication of a book by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., because he led the effort in Congress to overturn the results of the presidential election.