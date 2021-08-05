Guest Column: Time for vaccine hesitant to 'bare arms' for kids

In doing so we accepted that many kids would plummet into loneliness, anxiety and depression; that they would spend a sizable part of their young lives without social contacts; and that they would fall far behind in their learning — so far that they may never be able to make up the loss.

Starting in this next academic year, therefore, we must collectively return the favor: Now we adults must circle the wagons around the young, so they can resume their much needed learning and socializing.

As mentioned above, the easiest way we can do that is by getting vaccinated, if we haven’t done so already. But we can also help by foregoing some of our other relics of adult “normality,” which seem trivial compared to the needs of children. In a pinch, is it really more important to open cinemas and bars, or to keep kids in their classrooms? Next time — if there has to be a next time — let everything else go into lockdown before even looking at schools.

Even as we open schools again, of course, we must take many precautions, which may become quasi-permanent — and why not? The kids should generally wear masks, unless common sense suggests a situation is safe (as when gathering outdoors, say). Windows should stay open as long as the weather allows it. And schools should install air filters, which we as taxpayers should fund generously and without whining.