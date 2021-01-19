Guest Column: Three immediate goals for Biden a time of crisis

When Joe Biden is inaugurated Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States, he’ll face a nation torn by deep political and social divisions, and a coronavirus pandemic that has killed almost 400,000 Americans and hurt the economy.

Biden’s challenges are more daunting than those faced by any president since Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had to lead the nation through the Great Depression.

In 2009, Biden was sworn in as vice president under President Barack Obama, and the new administration had to steady a country racked by an economic crisis. But that doesn’t compare with America today, where the coronavirus pandemic is claiming lives, tearing at the economy and leaving many Americans without jobs.

And Biden is following one of the most controversial presidents in history. The country is only two weeks removed from an insurrection, where marauders stormed the U.S. Capitol looking to do harm to lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence.

As Biden takes the reins of government, he’ll also have to deal with the vestiges of Donald Trump’s term, including a second impeachment trial in the Senate.