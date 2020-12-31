Guest Column: The lesson of 2020 and 1965: The right to vote is precious and powerful

By the time we arrived at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma and joined other Black and white protesters, I was feeling, for the first time in my life, fear. We were told to wear coats and ties to the march the next day. Women were to wear dresses or skirts because we wanted everyone watching at home on their TV sets to know we weren’t bums, we were decent Americans who just wanted equal voting rights.

Before we left the church we were also told to remove the dome light inside our car so that snipers would be less able to shoot us at night.

The next morning we walked from Brown Chapel A.M.E., two-by-two on the sidewalk, to the mayor’s home while singing, “We Shall Overcome.” We knew we were bound for jail and perhaps worse.

That day I slipped into the middle of the walkers. I did not want to be first. When we arrived in the mayor’s neighborhood, hounded by white counter protesters, the police started arresting people and loading us into school buses.