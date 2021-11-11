Guest Column: The joys of biking in Flagstaff

I’m the cheery old guy who waves to you from my bike as I take my daily ride through Cheshire. Or maybe you see me locking up outside Sprouts or Bookmans or the Post Office downtown. When I zoomed through age 88, my devoted family urged me to get an electric bike or at least an electric assist. When I refused, it got me thinking: why am I so committed to my 20-year old vehicle of choice, with its 24 (count ‘em) gears and squeaky brakes? An electric bike would make the hills so much easier! I would reach my destination faster.

But that’s actually the point. Why would I want my rides to be easier, quicker, less tiring? The ride itself is why I ride, not the end point but the trip itself. I have friends who drive to the gym for exercise, a grim duty. My ride is my gym itself, with its bonus of fresh air, the visual delights everywhere in Flagstaff, and the sense of personal freedom as I do what I want rather than what a machine tells me to do.