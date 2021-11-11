Guest Column: The joys of biking in Flagstaff

I’m the cheery old guy who waves to you from my bike as I take my daily ride through Cheshire. Or maybe you see me locking up outside Sprouts or Bookmans or the Post Office downtown. When I zoomed through age 88, my devoted family urged me to get an electric bike or at least an electric assist. When I refused, it got me thinking: why am I so committed to my 20-year old vehicle of choice, with its 24 (count ‘em) gears and squeaky brakes? An electric bike would make the hills so much easier! I would reach my destination faster.
But that’s actually the point. Why would I want my rides to be easier, quicker, less tiring? The ride itself is why I ride, not the end point but the trip itself. I have friends who drive to the gym for exercise, a grim duty. My ride is my gym itself, with its bonus of fresh air, the visual delights everywhere in Flagstaff, and the sense of personal freedom as I do what I want rather than what a machine tells me to do.
The pleasure is in the trip itself, not just the arrival. Ask any biker where he or she went and you will hear about the route, not the end stop. My neighborhood route takes me past many front yards, always changing with the season and even the weather. This fall, the aspens seemed to be different shades of yellow and red each day and the sunflowers, the roses, and the cinquefoils blossomed like brief bursts of color for a week or somewhat more -- if you paused to notice.
And the point I’m making goes beyond biking. I am reminded of Henry Thoreau, who when asked why he did not travel outside Concord, replied, “I have traveled much in Concord.” So much of our lives are consumed with getting to a destination that we allow our days to be like commutes to work, often enough a work with little reward beside its money. And so we miss our lives when our eyes are fixed on the prize. We want to make lots of money. Why? So we can be rich, and buy lots of stuff, like an electric assist for our work.
I am not an idealist. I know we all need money to live and I (after 60 years in college classrooms) must admit I was fortunate enough to take great delight in my work. But often enough, when I am stopped at the railroad crossing on Beaver Street with other travelers, someone will lean out of the driver’s window and speak of his jealousy of my two wheels while trapped inside his four. I am also aware that these bicycle musings echo those of theologians and philosophers from ancient times to the present.
But advanced age and advanced technologies have brought together my sense of purpose in my Flagstaff life. One other advantage of biking is that it provides time and place for thinking.
Ed White is a longtime educator who lives in Flagstaff.