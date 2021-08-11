Guest Column: The collateral damage from Cuomo's downfall

Since November, much has been reported about the attempts of the former president — and his allies — to overturn the election. From questioning the validity of the results at rallies to his role in the Jan. 6 terrorist attack at the Capitol, there is no question that the actions of the former president threatened democracy itself.

But here's the rub: So do the actions of some news organizations. As much as democracy depends on accountability and good government, those are unlikely to thrive without trusted news outlets.

I do not fault Chris for wanting to help his brother, and I told him as much. The larger problem, however, arose because CNN lifted the ban on the two appearing together on air. That decision pulled more than just Chris into the governor's vortex; it pulled in Chris' colleagues as well.

Journalism is not an exact science, and objectivity doesn't automatically come with the job. Practitioners get close through checks and balances. When reporters make mistakes, editors correct them. When a commentator steps out of bounds, the standards department reminds us of the boundaries. These safeguards are in place to maintain public trust. But when the industry willfully conflates news with entertainment for ratings and clicks, we risk losing the public's trust.