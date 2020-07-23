Guest Column: The ADA still a work in progress

The bill, currently stalled in the House, would require insurance providers and government entities to provide long-term services and support so that people with disabilities can live in integrated settings, including their own homes. The goal is to give people control over their services so they have the support they need to lead independent lives.

State governments also need to adopt new policies to adequately ensure everyone’s right to live independently. For example, Jason DaSilva, a filmmaker who has multiple sclerosis, was prevented from moving from New York to live near his son in Texas because Texas didn’t have the support services he needs. Other states, including Illinois, Florida, Louisiana and Ohio, also lack sufficient services to enable people with disabilities to live in the community.

And although the ADA was used as a model for drafting the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, it lacks explicit provisions to ensure that people with disabilities in the United States have full legal capacity to make all decisions relevant to their own lives.