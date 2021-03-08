Guest Column: Tarana Burke's 'MeToo' influence continues to resonate

It was in Selma that Burke encapsulated her approach with the simple phrase "Me Too," a prompt for girls and women — and eventually people across the gender spectrum — to tell their stories and find social and legal support. After a decade of building resources and protocols for testifying, reporting and prosecuting sexual violence, Burke's movement was name-checked by actress Alyssa Milano in 2017, and what Burke had developed snowballed.

In fact, perhaps more than any other contemporary political philosophy, Burke's Me Too ideology has passed into what philosophers call "praxis"— the application of a theory to ordinary life. More people should know Tarana Burke's name.

And in case there's any doubt that her project has radically changed society, it's worth noting the progress seen in swifter and surer reaction — and even remediation — when sexual subjugation is exposed. Systematic abuse is met now by revelation and collective resistance.

Avatars of powerful institutions can't hide. The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has denied inappropriate touching but has apologized for making people uncomfortable and is under investigation after two former aides and a woman he encountered socially have accused him of sexual harassment and, in the case of one of the aides, a forced kiss.