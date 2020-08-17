Guest Column: Take a deep breath, panicked parents of distance learners

• There are many roads to literacy. When you talk with your children — and listen to them — you are exchanging ideas, answering questions and helping them make sense of their world. It’s a way to achieve something teachers often struggle to accomplish — providing a student with sustained one-on-one attention. Just conversing with your kids about anything and everything is an incredibly powerful way to foster literacy. Encourage your kids to read and read to them. One of the potential benefits of the pandemic is the luxury of time to read a book. Reading builds vocabulary, fuels the imagination and fosters independent learning. Whenever you can, let your children choose the reading material — they’ll be more invested in it.

• Literacy isn’t just about reading. Explore artifacts or keepsakes, photographs. Take things apart, put them back together. All of these activities have “teachable moments” embedded in them. For example, ask your child to choose a photograph they are curious about, then ask them to describe what they see, and why they think the picture was taken. Tell them the story about the people in those photos. Ask them what they learned. Try cooking together. Recipes include lessons in mathematics (measurement), reading and even history and culture. Have your child choose a recipe, read and follow the instructions, measure the ingredients, talk with them about where the recipe and ingredients come from, and what the recipe means to you. Ask them what it means to them.