Guest Column: Stop telling Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

After spending a couple of formative years as an antitrust lawyer at the Department of Justice, Breyer quickly returned to Harvard as a law professor. His central intellectual contribution was (with his colleague Richard Stewart) to redefine the field of administrative law as an exercise in rational regulation. To simplify, before Breyer, lawyers mostly thought that administrative law was about letting experts in agencies do their jobs. After Breyer — and following his example — administrative lawyers began to become experts in costs and benefits, supply and demand, and other core principles of rational regulation.

Throughout his career, Breyer has believed that ideology and party are far less important than clear thinking and smart regulatory policy that makes people better off without costing more than it is worth. This perspective has come through in his extensive writing and lecturing, where he has emphasized that judges are not and must not be considered partisan political actors. If Breyer has an ideology, it is the rejection of ideology in favor of pragmatism.