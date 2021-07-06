Guest Column: Should colleges offer Freshman Year 2.0 to make up for COVID?

Given that freshmen didn't have a chance to develop those skills — such as how to live communally in dorms, build a friend network, keep focus in a 150-person lecture hall, secure academic help — what should colleges be doing for them?

Florida-based independent college counselor Lisa Sohmer said professors, especially those who don't teach freshmen, will have to understand the sophomores in their classes this fall have never fully been freshmen and may need more guidance than "My office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4."

"I am telling parents that I expect colleges will continue to have an acute awareness of what kids are going through and provide the kinds of support that kids need to make the transition they all expected to make a year ago," said Sohmer, who works with students around the country and abroad. "These kids had almost a national gap year where they were not in college and where they were not in high school, either, in any normal way. Colleges are doing more wellness and awareness training for their faculty, staff and dorm leaders so they will know what to be looking for."