Guest Column: Septuagenarian protester attacked by police and President

Has President Donald Trump finally found a way to dissolve his own coalition?

On Tuesday morning, the president launched an unprovoked attack on Twitter against a 75-year-old man who’d suffered a head injury after riot police in Buffalo, N.Y., had shoved him to the ground. The Buffalo News described the man, Martin Gugino, as “a longtime peace activist” from nearby Amherst, N.Y.; a video of the incident has been viewed countless times across the country.

Trump’s take?

Ordinarily, Trump’s conspiracy theories can take root because they’re targeted against people who are, at least to his followers, unsympathetic. But Gugino is antifa like I am Jeff Bezos. I mean, he’s not even wearing the uniform. And if he is what antifa is bringing to the fight, the fascists have already won.

In other words, the target here isn’t a cipher whom Trump can define however he likes. The guy probably looks like many Trump supporters’ grandfather. He’s a lanky man who sought to talk to riot police when they were determined to enforce a daytime curfew. And Trump can say he “fell harder,” but everyone can see the blood pooling around his head. And everyone can see the cop being pulled away by other cops as he tries to check on the old guy lying stunned on the sidewalk, bleeding from the head.