Guest Column: Sen. Joe Manchin is no statesman

And for all this, Senator Manchin seems to regard himself not as spineless or a contemptible enabler of Republican attacks on the voting franchise but as a stalwart believer in the Senate, in bipartisan negotiation and in the legislative process. What a lot of hogwash.

First, let’s acknowledge that Manchin is in a peculiar political spot as essentially his party’s 50th vote in the Senate (although Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema could lay claim to the title, too, but is less apt to grandstand). He was first elected to public office in the 1980s when his state was Democratic-leaning; today it is quite the opposite having voted to reelect Donald Trump president by a 2-to-1 margin just months ago. He walks a political tightrope as a moderate-to-conservative Democrat.

Yet by dismissing his party’s valiant effort at election reform — which seeks not only to halt efforts to keep Democratic supporters, particularly people of color, from casting their ballots in future contests, but to restore greater ethics and accountability to government as no more than a partisan enterprise — he plays right into Republicans’ soiled hands. At least 14 states have this year enacted voter suppression laws promulgated on the “Big Lie” that the last election was “stolen” from Donald Trump through some mysterious means known only to wild-eyed conspiracy theorists. More such attacks on voting rights are likely coming. Some restrictions act in fairly subtle manner (purging voter registration rolls more often or taking away ballot drop-boxes) while others are just plain, Jim Crow obvious, as when you reduce voting hours and locations that make it difficult for certain individuals living in certain neighborhoods to get to the polls (Hint: We’re not talking about middle-class-and-above white people).