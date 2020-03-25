Guest Column: SBA ready to assist Arizona's small businesses

Arizona’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heartbeat of our communities. At the SBA we are concerned by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our local small businesses. The Arizona SBA stands ready to assist our small businesses as they weather this difficult time.

In order to assist businesses adversely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and at the request of Governor Ducey, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has been authorized to offer Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to Arizona small businesses in need of working capital and support with operating expenses.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance per small business and can provide vital economic support to small firms to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private, nonprofit organizations.

