Guest column: Ruling aside, DACA remains a Trump target

Regardless of the legal arguments involved here, the administration is pursuing bad policy to exploit divisive electoral politics.

Immigration has been a thorny issue for decades now, and President Donald Trump fanned dissent over enforcement of existing laws into a political tailwind that helped propel him to the White House. Yet except among immigration hardliners, Americans — including most Trump voters — support at a minimum protecting “Dreamers” from deportation

Further, most Americans support creating a path to citizenship for Dreamers, people who since childhood have lived in the U.S. without permission after decisions made by their families.

For many, the U.S. is the only home they have known. They have been educated here, become part of communities, and as they advanced into adulthood many have started families and in some cases businesses. By one estimate, nearly 30,000 current DACA recipients work in health care alone, crucial employees particularly during this pandemic.

And here’s a rare moment of agreement between me and the White House. President Trump has said, and Wolf’s memo reaffirms, that Congress has had plenty of time to clarify its intent for how Dreamers should be handled, and it has failed to do so.