Guest Column: Rethinking true ADA equity, 30 years on

What if every job asked every person if they had access needs and helped to meet them? What if every school asked every student? What if it were just a normal part of our daily processes?

People don’t understand the ADA was not a magic solution to the needs of people with disabilities, Taylor said. People think there’s a hotline to call if you are discriminated against or are denied access, but there’s not. Taylor said due to his disability, he has dealt with a lot of housing instability, with buildings not accessible to him. “People don’t realize if a building is inaccessible, you have to sue” to gain access, something that many people do not have the resources to do.

The current movement for racial justice highlights the importance of prioritizing disability justice, Taylor said. There are deep connections between disability and police brutality, as about 30% to 50% of people killed by law enforcement are people with disabilities, according to the Ruderman Foundation, and a third of incarcerated people have disabilities. But Taylor said a lot of people don’t see the Black Lives Matter movement as one that should focus on disability justice and often even some activists don’t prioritize accessibility or inclusion.