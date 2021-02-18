Guest Column: Restore Utah's national monuments and make the fix permanent

There's a painful axiom in the conservation community: "To protect land, you have to win the same battle over and over again."

The fight for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments has resumed. It never really ended.

When President Donald Trump eviscerated these Utah preserves in December 2017, Grand Staircase had been a national monument for more than 20 years. Bears Ears was new, established by President Barack Obama in 2016, and acclaimed as a historic gesture of healing and respect toward the five Native American nations that had proposed the preserve and would share in its management. Trump's directive reduced the size of Bears Ears by 85%, Grand Staircase by half.

Joe Biden campaigned on the pledge to fully restore both monuments. He has already initiated the process, asking the Department of the Interior to review the boundaries and make recommendations.

And so here we are, once again called to speak on behalf of building cultural and environmental resilience in red rock country, to support and renew what were historic acts of conservation.