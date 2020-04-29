Guest Column: Resist the urge to jump on every new COVID-19 theory

So what are we to do when we are bombarded — on the television, internet and newspapers — with a constant dose of medical “findings?”

As consumers of this avalanche of information, we need to be skeptical, circumspect about what we are being told. I learned skepticism in medical school, and I haven’t forgotten it. We were taught to use our common sense, described by one of my medical school professors as a sense not commonly had.

He was on to something, I think especially now. In confronting a new headline, one that screams something works, or doesn’t, we would do well to have as a first reaction, I doubt that’s true.

If we think hydroxychloroquine is the answer, then the medication flies out of the pharmacies, hoarded by folks preparing for the apocalypse, and unavailable to people who actually need it, for diseases like malaria and lupus in which efficacy has been proved. If someone stops taking an ACEI and their hypertension gets out of control, they may suffer a stroke or heart attack.

The current environment, in some ways, harks back to when I was in medical school and residency, when HIV had emerged. Remember when we read in the newspapers back then that one could get AIDS from a doorknob, or only if one was Haitian, or homosexual, that heterosexuals were protected from this new “gay cancer?”