Guest Column: Reproductive freedom advocates should worry about court challenge

None of this should surprise anyone. A central aspect of conservative ideology for decades has been that Roe v. Wade should be overruled. Republican presidents have picked conservative justices who were perceived as likely votes to strike it down. With Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett on the bench there are at least five justices ready, willing and likely eager to do so. The Mississippi case that was just granted review provides them the vehicle.

What would overruling Roe v. Wade mean? In some states, such as California and New York, abortion will remain legal. But it is likely that more than half of U.S. states would prohibit all or most abortions. Many have laws prohibiting abortions already on the books that will go into effect if Roe v. Wade is invalidated.

The reality is that women with money who are seeking abortions will be able to travel to states where it is legal. But poor women and teenagers will not be able to do so. For them, it will be like it was before 1973: They will have to choose between an unsafe, back-alley abortion or an unwanted pregnancy.