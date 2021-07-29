Guest Column: Remote testimony is a major upgrade for Congress

As a pandemic safety measure, the U.S. House of Representatives began in May 2020 to hold committee hearings remotely so that witnesses could testify from home rather than in a crowded hearing room. This allowed people of all backgrounds, not just those who already live near Washington or who are able to fly there on short notice, to have their say before Congress.

The results suggest this needs to become the new standard. After hearing from a broad range of speakers over the past year — people invited because of their relevant experiences and valuable perspectives, regardless of their proximity to Capitol Hill — I believe that continuing this practice is necessary to meet Congress’ responsibility to base our laws on public input.

Unfortunately, the House and Senate themselves bear little resemblance to the country we serve from an ethnic, economic and educational perspective. Polls routinely find that the American public feels Congress doesn’t listen to them or look like them. Many of my colleagues deride “the elites” even though the majority of members in the last Congress were millionaires, and their median net worth was greater than $1 million.