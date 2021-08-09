Guest Column: Remind me, why do we need the filibuster?

I’ve been writing about Congress since the late 1980s, watching as filibusters in the Senate evolved from rare and usually doomed efforts by fringe factions into what they are today: a routine practice by whichever party is in the minority. And I’ve been one of the few members of this newspaper’s editorial board who argued in defense of the filibuster, which was itself a lonely and doomed effort, given the board’s oft-stated position that the filibuster was unacceptably undemocratic.

I’ve come around on that. Republicans and Democrats have put the legislative filibuster to a stress test over the past decade, exposing faults I’d been dismissive of before. (The filibuster has been nuked for judicial and executive branch nominees.) The institutionalist in me wants to hold onto the filibuster as a way to preserve more of what makes the Senate different from the House. But if the difference is dysfunction, it’s not worth preserving.

The main argument for the filibuster is that it compels compromise. That’s the heart of the defenses put forward by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the two people stopping their party from casting the filibuster into the dustbin of history. As Sinema put it in a Washington Post op-ed: “The best way to achieve durable, lasting results? Bipartisan cooperation.”