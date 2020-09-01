Guest Column: Reasons to abolish pep-rallyish political conventions

Then there were the gun-toting McCloskeys, who warned that Democrats want “to abolish the suburbs altogether.” There was a Cuban immigrant who compared Biden to Fidel Castro. There were some token efforts to portray Trump as a family man, some lame efforts to woo African Americans and women, and there were plenty of untruths about the president’s record. But the message always reverted to this: The world will collapse in anarchy and chaos unless you reelect Donald Trump.

Or, as Trump put it on Thursday, “No one will be safe in Biden’s America.”

The conflation of Biden (who you’ll remember was the moderate in the primaries) with anarchists and the “radical left” was particularly outrageous. In reality, he opposes defunding the police, has condemned violent protests, won’t destroy the suburbs and isn’t a socialist. But stoking fear is an old GOP strategy going back to Richard Nixon, and lying is a Trump specialty.

It would be easy to dismiss this all as politics as usual. It is politics as usual. But it is unhealthy nevertheless. The definition of demagoguery is playing to emotions rather than reason.

A country with problems on the scale of those facing the United States needs more than focus-grouped narratives and shallow arguments as it ponders its future.