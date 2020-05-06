Guest Column: Raise the bar for curve flattening in the next pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As state leaders contemplate allowing people out of their houses and back to work, we are only beginning to measure the extraordinary costs of flattening the curve. The costs are more than the 4.8% first-quarter decline in GDP, or the pain befalling the 18% of the American workforce who have filed for unemployment. They also include tens of thousands of missed or delayed cancer diagnoses as patients skip “nonessential” trips to the doctor. And, of course, there is the psychological toll of isolating a social species. To paraphrase Adam Smith, there is much ruin in a nation on lockdown.

Is there another way? For the next pandemic — or perhaps for the return of this one in the fall — we should try to raise the bar and not just flatten the curve. That is, increase our health care system’s capacity to handle a spike in demand. One way to start is by eliminating state certificate-of-need, or CON, laws. Our new analysis, co-authored with James Bailey of Providence College, shows that among the 27 states that apply these arcane laws to hospital beds, projected shortages of intensive care unit beds over the course of the pandemic are more than twice as likely and are projected to be more than 16 times larger.