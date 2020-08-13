Guest Column: Postal Service trying to brave a mighty political storm

All over Chicago and beyond, people had stories of their carriers’ valor during Monday’s storm.

Rich Miller, who runs the Capitol Fax newsletter, tweeted: “During the storm yesterday, my neighborhood USPS person delivered a package to my doorstep. #StuffWeTakeForGranted.”

A few more testimonials from my Facebook friends:

“Our mail carrier came around our cul-de-sac in her postal service truck just as the storm was becoming really bad,” says Sheryl Kjelland Clark. “I waved to her to come in and wait it out, but she just smiled and kept going.”

“Just minutes after the worst of it, Letitia, our beloved carrier for decades on Drake Ave. near Carmen delivered our mail,” says Rick Kotrba. “I said simply ‘You deserve combat pay today.’ Her simple reply: ‘Tell me about it.’ “

“Mine was out early,” says my colleague Lara Weber, “and then I saw him afterward pulling tree branches away from around his truck so he could soldier on with more deliveries. It struck me how devoted to his job he is.”