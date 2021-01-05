Guest Column: Post-Trump, never a better time to trade culture for politics

Andrew Breitbart, who founded the far-right website Breitbart and who died in 2012, coined an aphorism: "Politics is downstream from culture." In other words, cultural commitments come first, political ones second.

If this is a useful maxim, it's high time we asked: Why do we keep drinking the dirty downstream water? American politics in 2020 has been a filthy swill, suffused with corruption, madness and soulless cruelty. For the new year, let's resolve to savor culture as beauty and intelligence, and call an end to "culture war" follies.

But first we have to understand Breitbart's maxim. However odious the man was, the line resonates.

Even trivial-seeming cultural preferences can lay the groundwork for politicking — look no further than the Disco Sucks phenomenon of the 1970s. This was the ragtag "movement" in which white rock music fans in the heartland rose up, sometimes violently, against the new dance music, which was associated with cities, queer culture and people of color. At heart, Disco Sucks was a hazy form of what has hardened over the decades into contemporary white nationalism.