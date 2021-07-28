Guest Column: Planet burns while billionaires soar

Behind their space ambitions is a recognition of the more earthly challenges to our future: the depletion of resources, population growth and, most importantly, climate change. In his post-launch briefing, Bezos even spoke of the Earth’s fragility and the need to protect it.

“As we move about the Earth, we damage it,” he said. In a separate interview, he stressed the need to keep Earth “as this beautiful gem of a planet that it is.”

Admissions like this demonstrate a willful ignorance of the billionaires’ own complicity in these existential crises.

Bezos’ Amazon is responsible for a carbon footprint that rivals that of some countries. At the same time, Bezos and his company fund a leading climate-change-denial think tank and reject grassroots employee demands for greater climate action.

Amazon has created the Amazon Climate Pledge to reach net zero emission by 2040, and Bezos has pledged $10 billion toward the new Bezos Earth Fund. One year after creating the pledge, however, the company’s carbon emissions increased by 19%, and Bezos has only given a fraction of his pledge.