Guest Column: Pandemic hoarding pushed me to give up toilet paper

Bidets were growing in popularity in the U.S. even before the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020, Tushy founder Miki Agrawal said, but interest has recently surged for obvious reasons. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest hurdle was assuaging such concerns as “Will it squirt, um, poop up my rear end?” (no) and “Does it use dirty toilet water?” (also no). The bidet attachment connects to the water pipe that connects to your toilet tank, not to the toilet rim.

Another selling point is the claim that water cleans better than paper and is less abrasive on one’s delicate parts. Not much scientific data are available on the topic, but common sense and my own limited experience support that conclusion.

My only hesitation about taking the bidet plunge was water. Toilets account for the largest source of residential water use and a bidet attachment uses about a pint a pop. But saving water is important in dry Southern California, so I reached out to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. I learned that if a bidet tool was paired with a water-saving device such as a low-flow showerhead or a faucet aerator — both available at no cost from the DWP — the net water usage could be a wash.

This was good news. Two years ago I installed an ultra-low flow toilet, so I don’t have to feel guilty about an extra pint per flush.