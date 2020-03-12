GUEST COLUMN: Ousting Trump is Democrats' main election motivator

Many progressives and young voters looked at Clinton and Trump in 2016 and saw two sides of the same coin, or so said some of the voters who sat out that election. Now that Trump has displayed his colors on climate change, immigration, environmental protection, student loan debt, health care, the federal safety net and so many other issues, no one can reasonably see even as solidly establishment a figure as Biden as interchangeable with Trump.

And second, whoever the Democratic nominee is, he won’t be saddled with a fraction of the ill will that Hillary Clinton engendered. Neither Biden nor Sanders has been forced to endure the relentless campaign of character assassination that the Clintons did for three decades. That made Clinton much more vulnerable to the GOP attacks in 2016.

Which is not to say the Democratic nominee’s image won’t be beaten to a bloody pulp in the campaign. Trump has been working on the Bidens for a year in an attempt to elevate Sanders, whom he’d clearly prefer to face in November. And Hunter Biden’s decision to enrich himself in Ukraine while his father was trying to battle corruption there is going to make it harder for Joe Biden to capitalize on Trump’s obvious conflicts of interests and ethical failings.

Yet it’s worth remembering who the 2020 election will be about — and it’s not Biden or Sanders.