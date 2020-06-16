Guest Column: One way to determine if a business is COVID-19 safe

Over five years, we studied rating and grading systems that rank safety and quality in many industries, including restaurants, health care, banking, education and manufacturing. We found that information was most effective when it is provided where people make choices, and in a way that everyone can understand, regardless of education or language skills.

Long-standing public health disclosure systems in Los Angeles County, New York City and many state and local governments have shown the way. Restaurants are required to post in their windows A, B or C grades for hygiene and food safety that are based on unannounced health department inspections. Inspectors lower grades if they find evidence — such as rodent droppings or unwashed greens — that restaurants aren’t doing enough to prevent food poisoning. These report cards have pressed businesses to become cleaner.

Establishing a similar system of COVID-19 safety grades would encourage consumers to shop and eat where workers and the people they serve are protected, thereby helping to control the spread of the disease. It would enable customers and workers to protect themselves by choosing “A” businesses and workplaces and avoiding those with C grades — just like they do with the restaurant ratings.