Guest Column: One store owner's plea: 'Por favor, wear a pinche mask'

"The one thing I can be is be consistent," she said. "But consistency has been lacking in our leadership. If you're going to mandate masks, you better wear a mask the entire damn time."

Her consistently hard mask stance is a recipe for daily clashes, angry customers and a flurry of bad reviews — again, we're in Orange County. But I've seen her social experiment play out from Alta Baja's counter, where I sometimes moonlight as a cashier, because that's what good spouses do.

Those snippy posters at the entrance are more bark than bite. If someone comes in without a mask, Delilah and her workers immediately direct them to a basket full of them near the entrance with a smile, clasped hands, a "Sorry!" and a quick thank you.

If people question Delilah's policy, her rejoinder is usually, "This is my first pandemic — how about you?" with a side of her loud, infectious laugh.

Almost every customer who comes in without a mask puts one on, and even offers an embarrassed "Sorry!" And those few who walk into the store, see a sea of masked people, get an annoyed look on their face and storm out? Have fun at Taco Bell.