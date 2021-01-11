Guest Column: Not convicted or indicted? No problem: Trump can pardon you anyway

There is also a strong argument that the pardons must be specific, in the sense that they must identify the crimes for which people are being pardoned. If that’s correct, Trump could not say (for example) that Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, is pardoned for anything and everything that he might have done wrong. Trump would have to name the crimes to which the pardon is meant to attach.

That could be a problem. Human foresight is limited, and if specificity is required, it’s not clear that Trump, with his small group of advisers, could find a way to give friends and family the broad immunity that he seeks.

It’s true that some past presidential pardons, including Ford’s pardon of Nixon, do not look very specific. But a recent analysis from Aaron Rappaport of the University of California Hastings School of Law makes a powerful argument that specificity is indeed mandatory.

The English practice, before the founding of the U.S. Constitution, was not to give general pardons, but to identify the particular crimes that were involved. As Rappaport explains, this practice served essential purposes, including transparency to the public and protection against inadvertent, careless or uninformed pardons.