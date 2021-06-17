Guest Column: No-win situations for vice president?

In addition, by consistently refusing to take questions about her role, it was inevitable that, when she visited the region in early June, she would be asked. What was not inevitable was that she would be so ill-prepared to reply.

“The question that has come up and you heard it here and you’ll hear it again I’m sure, is, ‘why not visit the border?’” NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt asked Harris.

“We have to deal with what’s happening at the border,” she replied, adding that her focus was on why people were coming. When Holt asked if she had any plans to visit the border, she replied, “At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” then added three times, “We’ve been to the border” – apparently a reference to visits while a California senator.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt said. “And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris said, a flip answer that hardly helped her out of the political hole she had dug.

The next day, talking to reporters in Mexico City, Harris tried to explain her position, saying, “You can’t say you care about the border without caring about the root causes,” and declaring again, “I’ve been to the border before. I will go again.”