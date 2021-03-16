Guest Column: Most of the world has no COVID-19 vaccine: a global threat

There are doubts that this situation might change anytime soon — our ability to scale up production of the two mRNA vaccines (from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech) or deliver them through complicated freezer chain requirements means that they might not find widespread use in LMICs. So far, no African country, except Rwanda, has received any doses of mRNA vaccines. South Africa is the only African nation to receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and this is happening through a research study involving up to 500,000 health care workers in that country; four other nations are getting the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

Sub-Saharan Africa in particular faces an imminent and potentially catastrophic loss of life from COVID-19. While African countries have done reasonably well (100,000 reported deaths in Africa) compared with the United States (530,000 deaths), Europe (850,000 deaths) or Brazil (270,000 deaths), the emerging B.1.351 variant from South Africa may soon change this situation. COVID-19 is already accelerating in nearby southern Africa countries such as Malawi and Zimbabwe. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that the number of people who will lose their lives in sub-Saharan Africa from COVID-19 will more than double from Jan. 1 to May 1, with numbers expected to climb from there. Tragically, we do not have many vaccine options.