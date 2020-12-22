Guest Column: Making lists as we creep out of the darkness

Nothing like a chilly December day to make you yearn for that cozy place outside the house where you can think, read or chitchat.

4. Airplanes

In a movie scene the other night, I saw a man on an airplane and felt an unexpected jolt of nostalgia. Was I really nostalgic for the feel of pulling down the tray table? I was.

5. Travel

I miss the visits to friends and family. The possibility of exploring new and distant places. The change of view. The sense of movement.

6. Casual touch

Remember the hello hug, the goodbye hug, the it’ll-be-OK hug? The friendly hand on an elbow? The firm handshake? How long before those seem OK again?

7. Live music and theater

One day this summer I stopped to listen to a band playing in a neighborhood park. I saw a couple of bystanders with tears in their eyes and felt the same way. Virtual performances are better than nothing, but they simply can’t match the energy of live ones.

8. Wearing dresses

I love a good, simple dress. But what’s the point in a pandemic?

9. People I love