Guest Column: Lesson from the last ‘normal’ weekend: We’re not that smart

Soon, the American death toll climbed from six to nine to 11. Flight attendants started offering hand sanitizer to passengers, and hand sanitizer sold out at stores. Starbucks stopped using refillable cups. Finally, on March 11, the World Health Organization applied the name it had been avoiding: pandemic.

Let that sink in. In the course of a few winter weeks, we went from no known person-to-person transmissions in this country to a declaration of pandemic.

Now here we are a year later. Late winter 2021. A few days ago, President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all federal buildings to mark the COVID-related deaths of more than 500,000 Americans. Half a million people. Each one of them was a person, and most of them, it’s safe to assume, were loved by other persons who are now in mourning.

Endless words have been spent on how much we’ve all lost in this year of death and disease, how much this time has changed us, individually and collectively. Our imaginations have been stretched to the limits, and it’s still too soon to understand all the ways such vast loss has changed us.

Now here we are a year later, with hope on the horizon. Vaccines have arrived. We hear predictions of a return to gathering, to travel, to a life that resembles what we remember.

But if there’s one lesson to take from the last normal weekend, it’s this: We’re not as smart as we think we are. This virus and its new strains will outfox us if we aren’t careful. Careful means continuing to wear masks and keep our distance and wash our hands, to endure these precautions a while longer. We’re a lot wiser than we were a year ago, but we need to stay aware of how much we don’t know.

Mary Schmich is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.