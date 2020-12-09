Guest Column: Learning as meditation in a Zoom college classroom

Zoom instantly erased all of that. My students and I literally see each other eye to eye, and I can finally speak as one would converse with a friend sitting across the coffee table. There is much more closeness and intimacy. Everyone is right there in the first row, best seat in the house.

While online teaching engenders closeness, it also offers the opportunity for just the right amount of distancing. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that, in a good marriage, one sometimes needs to be a little deaf. Her wisdom applies to classroom teaching as well.

Despite my best efforts in the lecture hall, occasionally, one of my students would get distracted and even nod off. It's all normal, but when it happens right in front of me, I momentarily lose my focus. Zoom reduced the 6-foot dozing distraction to a 2 -by-2 square on my screen. I can get the closeness I always desire, and the deafness I sometimes need.

The pull and push between distancing and closeness is only one part of the story. Among my students nowadays, I also see more maturity, kindness and eagerness to learn. Their essays seem to me more thoughtful and their questions more probing. We seem to connect better. I believe this side effect has nothing to do with Zoom, but everything to do with the pandemic.