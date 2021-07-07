Guest Column: Lack of curiosity is a threat to democracy

Driving through Montana, I stopped at nearly every historical marker. Back home in Oregon, I'd zoom right by the equivalent signs.

When I got my haircut at Bob's Barber Shop on Broadway in Red Lodge, I asked about local Montanan politics, the state of the local economy, and details on why and how the barber ended up in this small slice of a huge state. Back in Portland, I'd probably just settle for talking about the weather.

A stop at Red Lodge Ales was an excuse to get some great beers and meet new people. If I were in Bend, I'd stop by Crux but never bother to talk to new folks; after all, I'd surely be meeting some friends there.

There's something about being a visitor somewhere that makes you more willing to ask questions, explore history and connect with strangers. That sense of curiosity shouldn't be reserved for when you're traveling in a new spot. That willingness to admit your lack of expertise should be true in your own community. That acceptance of the fact that others have valid and varied perspectives should apply to conversations with your neighbors, not just newly discovered friends.