Guest Column: Kamala Harris and the fearless Black women who paved the way

Kamala Harris' rise to the vice presidency is a great step forward, but it is also an indictment of this country's caste system. Many nations around the world have already had women in the highest office. Yet here in our shining city on a hill, we have witnessed an insurrection at the Capitol with domestic terrorists trying to overturn the election that includes our first female Black vice president. So forgive me if my optimism is tempered a bit.

Nevertheless, there is pride in seeing someone who looks like my mother, my sisters, Simone taking on the reins of government. This breakthrough was so desperately needed because Lord knows this country has worked tirelessly to break Black women. From hundreds of years of enslavement in which their children were taken and sold into slavery to Jim Crow to decades of state-run eugenics programs that carried out thousands of involuntary sterilizations.

My mother is from a generation that witnessed trees that grew strange fruit and the denial of treatment for Black men with syphilis as part of a federal medical experiment. My mother wasn't convinced the COVID-19 vaccine was OK to take until she learned that Black women were involved in its development — a fear rooted in understanding that this country has not been on your side.