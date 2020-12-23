Guest Column: Journalism needs to do a major post-mortem in coming months on its coverage of Trump

One of the issues I cited in that column was the debate that started in 2016 and was still going on two years later about whether or not The New York Times should call Trump a liar. Yeah, we got downright Talmudic on that one, acting as if there really were two or more sides to the question. At the time, I facetiously said that he was such a liar maybe we should fact-check him backward: Assume everything he says is a lie and point out the few occasions when says something true.

I have come to believe most of us had not systematically thought through what words like fair and balanced really meant. Did they mean anything if Roger Ailes, the right-wing political partisan and late CEO of Fox News, could successfully use them to falsely brand the Rupert-Murdoch-owned channel as a journalistic entity, when in reality it was anything but “fair and balanced”?

Two recent media moments have convinced me of the need for a serious post-mortem on our bedrock values when it comes to covering someone as transgressive as Trump.

One was the publication of an op-ed piece in The New York Times written this month by Univision anchor Jorge Ramos that included him revisiting a 2016 news conference in which he challenged Trump’s comments about immigrants.