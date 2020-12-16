Guest Column: Issue that unites a divided nation? Marijuana

But there are glimmers of hope that the justice system is starting to come around.

On Tuesday morning, thanks in part to the work of the Last Prisoner Project, the country's longest-serving nonviolent marijuana convict walked out of the South Bay Correctional Facility in Florida after spending 32 years behind bars.

Richard DeLisi, 71, was sentenced in 1988 to 90 years in prison for marijuana trafficking and conspiracy to traffic. While in prison, he lost his parents, his wife and a son. Under the circumstances, I think I would be bitter. But DeLisi, who is in poor health, has expressed only sorrow and shame.

"I was convicted of breaking the laws and I am truly sorry for what I did that was unlawful," he wrote to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a plea for release in August. "There is no undoing my actions. The consequences I have accepted and every day I have tried to better myself and do what I can for others. I hear things on the outside have changed, and that cannabis companies have been treated as essential services during this virus."

Can you imagine spending almost half your life in prison for selling a product that is now considered essential?

It's heartening that Americans are able to come together in support of a rational approach to cannabis.

Now if the Senate could only do the same.

Robin Abcarian is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0