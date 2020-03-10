Guest Column: Imperative that Biden or Sanders pick a black woman as VP

Let’s start with Biden. There is no other way to put this: Joe Biden owes his political life to black people.

The former vice president would be out of the race by now if not for the grace of African Americans. Beginning in South Carolina, black voters gave his withering campaign an emergency heart transplant that not only saved its life but infused a burst of energy that seems to be making Biden unstoppable.

Fueled by black women, about 60% of African Americans turned out for Biden in the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary. The momentum of the black vote carried on into Super Tuesday.

That’s because black people believe in Joe Biden. Some of that trust is for the reason Sanders seems to have written off the black vote: Biden is hanging on strong to Barack Obama’s coattails.

But most of all it is because African Americans are convinced that Biden is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump in November. And that’s their top priority.

Now, let’s take a look at Sanders. It has become increasingly clear as the race tightens that the Vermont senator isn’t putting too much effort into courting black voters, even if he did gain the endorsement of the Rev. Jesse Jackson on Sunday.