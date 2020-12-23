Guest column: How we can learn our way out of the pandemic

Still, compared to randomized trials, these approaches are more likely to be exaggerated or wrong. Confirmatory trials are important to inform adoption of promising interventions if there is real uncertainty about the best option, especially if the proposed actions are disruptive, costly or can cause serious side effects.

While the best research methods will vary with the type of question being asked, there should be little argument about building tests into the private and public, local, state and national efforts underway to combat the pandemic. For example, there are thousands of colleges and universities struggling to design policies to bring students back to campus. This presents the opportunity to conduct randomized trials evaluating such things as quarantine regimens, social bubble designs or ventilation changes in dorms and classrooms.

President-elect Joe Biden has released his plan to bring the pandemic under control. Among other things, it calls on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide community guidance and resources on how and when schools and businesses can safely open and when they need to shut down. To create the evidence to inform such guidance requires a substantial, coordinated increase in the relevant public health research.

COVID-19 isn't going to be eradicated anytime soon. In the meantime, hundreds of thousands more lives may be lost. We need stronger political and public health leadership, and a refocused research agenda, to help us learn our way out of the pandemic and prepare for the next one.

Steven Woloshin is a professor of medicine at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice, and director of the Lisa Schwartz Foundation for Truth in Medicine. Paul Glasziou is a professor of evidence-based medicine and director of the Institute for Evidence Based Healthcare, Bond University, Australia. Susan Michie is a professor of health psychology and director of the Center for Behavior Change, University College London. Glasziou and Michie are among the founders of the BESSI collaboration.

